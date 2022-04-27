Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.
