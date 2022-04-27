Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2022 earnings at $14.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.10.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.07 and its 200 day moving average is $287.80. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $223.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Lennox International by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

