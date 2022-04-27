Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,299 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

