Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANIX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,979. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.