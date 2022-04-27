LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE LPL opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

