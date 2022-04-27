LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will announce $519.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.10 million and the lowest is $506.90 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

