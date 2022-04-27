LHC Group (LHCG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.