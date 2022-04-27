Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.
NASDAQ:LILA opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $4,399,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
