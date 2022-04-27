Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $4,210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 131,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,074 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.