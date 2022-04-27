Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $19.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,275,673 shares of company stock worth $84,446,997 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

