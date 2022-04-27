Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 16th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $280.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.31. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

