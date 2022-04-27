Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

