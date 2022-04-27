LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.32.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
