LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.