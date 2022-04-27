Lincoln National (LNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNC stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 733.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

