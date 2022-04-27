Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Link Administration (OTC:LKADF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Link Administration

Link Administration Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced administration services. It operates through the following segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services. The Fund Administration segment focuses in the core member and employer administration services, combined with a full range of value-added services.

