LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY22 guidance at $2.50-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.500-$2.800 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIVN opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.92.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

