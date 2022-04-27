LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY22 guidance at $2.50-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.500-$2.800 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIVN stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.92.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LivaNova by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

