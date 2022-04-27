Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 10,614.3% in April

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 10,614.3% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,989. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

