LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LL stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 228,267 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,269,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

