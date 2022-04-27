LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAOW) Short Interest Update

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LMAOW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 6,246 shares of the stock were exchanged.
