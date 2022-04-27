Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.88.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

