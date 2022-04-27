Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.30.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 over the last three months.

TSE:L opened at C$116.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$110.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.20. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$67.74 and a 1-year high of C$119.35.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

