Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 85,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,702,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LITT remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.