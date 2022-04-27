Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
LBPH stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
