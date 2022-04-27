Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

LBPH stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.23.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

