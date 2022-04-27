Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Up 774.4% in April

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a growth of 774.4% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $11,124,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,504,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,475,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LGV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,740. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.