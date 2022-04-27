Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $842.50.

LZAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

LZAGY opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

