Luc Seraphin Sells 8,313 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $322,125.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $323,250.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $392,875.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 24,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,149. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.31 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after acquiring an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 183.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

