Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

