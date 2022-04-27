Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q3 guidance at $1.01-$1.19 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lumentum by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

