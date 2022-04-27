Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.07 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

