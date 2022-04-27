Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,988 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.