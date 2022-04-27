LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €800.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €800.00 ($860.22) price target from investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MC. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($903.23) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($839.78) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($822.58) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €779.77 ($838.46).

Shares of MC stock opened at €607.30 ($653.01) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($280.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €634.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €675.61.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

