MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

MGNX stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $461.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

