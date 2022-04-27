MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

