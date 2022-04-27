Magnite (MGNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Magnite has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGNI opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -344.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Magnite by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 87,227 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Magnite by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

