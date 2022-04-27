Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

MGNI opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.22 and a beta of 2.18. Magnite has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $208,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

