Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 4th

Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 4th. Mainz Biomed B.V. had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MYNZ stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

