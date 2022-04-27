Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Short Interest Update

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MAAQU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

