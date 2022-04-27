Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have commented on MNDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

