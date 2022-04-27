Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.
MANH traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.48. 10,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $188.52.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
