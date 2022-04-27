Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.27 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.57.
NASDAQ:MANH traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 370,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.53. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $188.52.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
