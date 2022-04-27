Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.27 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.57.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 370,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.53. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

