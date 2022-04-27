Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEX. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

