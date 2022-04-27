Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:MN opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manning & Napier by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

