Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:MN opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.91.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
