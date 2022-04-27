MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

