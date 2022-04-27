ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ManTech International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

