ManTech International (MANT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ManTech International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. ManTech International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.420-$3.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.42 to $3.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.57. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.