Marathon Digital (MARA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MARA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 44.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

