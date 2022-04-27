Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after buying an additional 627,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 81,115 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.