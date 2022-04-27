Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 189.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,315,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.