Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Marchex stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

